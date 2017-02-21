Discounted prices on winter tours to Yellowstone's Old Faithful and other geothermal features

How do you get around Yellowstone National Park in winter? One way is to take a daylong tour with experienced guides aboard a comfortable snow coach. Old Faithful Winter Expeditions are on sale now, starting at $299 per person.

The deal: For the past half-century, Teton Science Schools has been teaching visitors about the ecosystem and wildlife in the greater Yellowstone area.

To mark its 50th year, the schools’ Wildlife Expeditions reduced winter tour prices from $375 to $299 per person. Travelers visit some of the geothermal stars in the park — Old Faithful, Upper Geyser Basin and West Thumb Geyser Basin — while experiencing the snowy landscape firsthand.

Stops for photographs, points of interest and wildlife viewing (as well as snacks and hot chocolate) are all on the itinerary.

Wildlife Expeditions takes visitors around Yellowstone in a customized snow coach. Orijin Media Wildlife Expeditions takes visitors around Yellowstone in a customized snow coach. Wildlife Expeditions takes visitors around Yellowstone in a customized snow coach. (Orijin Media)

When: The offer is good for tours through March 15, based on availability.

Details: Expect to leave early (between 6 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.) from Jackson, Wyo., where travelers are picked up and then transferred to a customized Mercedes-Benz Snowcoach to navigate along snow-covered park roads.

Visitors receive breakfast and lunch during the 12- to 13-hour tour. Guides explain geothermal features along the way, and travelers are likely to see a bison or two too. Binoculars, snow cleats, hiking poles and other gear are provided.

Info: Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools, (877) 404-6626

