Southwest England walking tour takes you to country houses and gardens

The English love their gardens, and visitors will too on a new-for-2018 walking tour of southwest England offered by Foot Trails.

Highlights of its custom tour of country houses and gardens can include visits to Wardour, England’s only hexagonal castle; Stourhead and its grottoes and classical temples; the Elizabethan manor and garden at Montacute House; and the Prior Park Landscape Garden, designed by poet Alexander Pope and Capability Brown.

Dates: Custom tours for up to 12 nights’ duration available year-round, tailored to the season.

Price: From about $1,365 per person, double occupancy, for a six-night tour. Includes drop-off and pickup at the beginning and end of the excursion, accommodations in country inns and pubs, breakfasts, local histories and trail guide cards for each day. International airfare not included.

Info: Foot Trails

