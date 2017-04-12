Your 'best of' Las Vegas pools, where you'll find the primo DJ parties, coolest concerts and more

The pool season has opened, and you need to know where to go. You wouldn’t want to show up with your kids to an adults-only DJ party, right?

This is your guide to Las Vegas pools.

From cocktails to pool-side concerts to cabanas, each pool has its own personality. In some cases, you need to be a guest to get in; others are open to the public. Here are five pool personalities to check out on your next trip to Sin City.

1. Best DJ parties

Not your backyard pool party, hundreds cram into the pool at Encore Beach Club as top-name DJs spin the records every weekend.

You don’t have to be a guest to get in on the fun at Encore Beach Club at Wynn-Encore. A long list of world-class DJs — think Alesso, David Guetta and Diplo — will be pumping up the volume outside the nightclub scene.

Ticket prices start at $20 and vary depending on the date and the DJ.

Chefs at the Cromwell have created a menu for the new cafe at Drai's, the rooftop center with killer views of the Strip.

The newest addition to the pool party scene at Drai’s is Drai’s Beach Paradise & Café perched atop the Cromwell. Chefs offer up taste-tempters such as Kobe sliders, a Hawaiian poke burrito and fresh sushi.

Weekends mean nonstop drinks and DJs at Drai's, the day and night resort atop the Cromwell.

The food menu is, of course, in addition to the creative cocktail offerings.

The big splurge: two spray guns filled with Moët Ice Champagne. Packages start at $3,000. Admission is much cheaper, starting at $20 for women and $30 for men. And you don’t have to be a guest to go.

Info: Drai’s Beach Club, (702) 777-3800

2. Best pool-side concerts

Dip your toes in the water or in real sand for this summer's lineup of concerts at Mandalay Bay Beach.

You can avoid the searing concrete by planting your feet either in the sand or in the water at Mandalay Bay Beach. Concerts are performed on a stage overlooking the sand and the surf. (Yes, there’s a wave-making machine.)

The lineup of artists is impressive and eclectic. Snoop Dogg and guests bring their Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour to the beach April 21. Country singer Randy Houser appears June 2, followed by reggae’s Ziggy Marley on June 17.

Tickets vary in price, depending on the show, but they’re generally around $50. You don’t have to be a guest to go.

Daughtry will bring the vibes to the pool at the M Resort on May 20.

Poolside concerts are also rocking the M Resort, located along Las Vegas Boulevard about 10 miles south of the Strip. Daughtry launches the season at 8 p.m. May 20. Events are open to the public; general admission tickets cost $51.

Select Sunday nights will be concert nights at the Flamingo’s Go Pool. Headliners include Sugar Ray on June 25 and Everclear on July 16.

Tickets for each show costs $33.

3. Best quiet and cool

Nestled among lush greenery and lagoons, the Flamingo's two pools are inviting havens on hot summer days and nights.

The Flamingo’s two pools are in a tropical, lagoon-like setting sprawling across 15 acres. Among the activities, fun and short kayak races across one of the pools. The winners get prizes such as free beer.

The city’s newest pool may be one of its smallest, but it’s also one of the most peaceful. Lucky Dragon, on Sahara Avenue just west of the Strip, opened its tranquil escape April 1.

Lucky Dragon chefs, from left, Stanley Ma, executive chef Phuoc Luu and Steve Kisner, have created an Asian menu for poolside diners.

The hotel-casino’s chefs have created an Asian-themed menu for poolside dining. Menu choices include short rib bao, roast duck and pot stickers.

Taichung Sparkle Punch is a refreshing blend of Mount Gay Eclipse, Cointreau, Chandon Brut, Funkin Brazilian mixer, lemonade and strawberries.

Given the resort’s emphasis on Chinese teas, it’s no surprise they play big roles in some of the hotel’s signature cocktails. Choices include a Green Tea Margarita, a Lucky Tea-Ni and Taichung Sparkle Punch. The pool offerings are open to all.

Poolside cabanas at the Four Seasons Las Vegas offer chilled towels, fresh fruit and even caviar.

If the words “refined” and “serene” describe your ideal pool experience, look no further than the Four Seasons Las Vegas. The luxury hotel-within-a-hotel (Mandalay Bay) has its own secluded pool at which over-the-top packages — think embroidered robes and caviar service — are in the works.

Those perks are in addition to the already personalized service available in cabanas: chilled towels, fridges stocked with bottled water and fresh fruit, 46-inch TVs and safes big enough for laptops. Registered guests only.

4. Best Best blackjack in your swimsuit

There's no need to get out of wet swimsuits to place a bet at the Tropicana's in-pool blackjack tables.

There’s no need to towel off and change clothes to gamble at the Tropicana. Two blackjack tables built right into the pool allow people to wager while swimming.

The swim-up tables are open noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. You have to be a guest at the hotel (or have a Nevada ID) to use the pool.

5. Best family fun

The famous Strip looms in the distance from atop the rides at Wet 'n' Wild, a water park in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley.

Vegas visitors in search of all the thrills of a full-fledged water park — and with transportation — can find what they’re seeking at Wet’n’Wild.

Located about 12 miles from the famous resorts and with views of the Strip, the water park boasts plenty of features to keep the entire family smiling all day long. The park has more than 25 attractions, including water slides and a lazy river.

Single day, general admission tickets cost $34.99 if purchased online or $39.99 at the gate. Kids must be 42 inches and taller, and little ones get in for $29.99.

