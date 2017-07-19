Join us for a free Travel Talks at the Times. What you learn just could make your next trip easier

You likely are one of the Americans who took about 1.7 billion leisure trips last year. That’s a lot of traveling, and maybe some advice and tips would help.

Come meet the travel pros at Travel Talks at the Times from 1 to 4 p.m. July 30. The event is free, but you must register in advance. The event is held at The Times building at 145 S. Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles.

Check-in starts at 12:30 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. session with Travel Editor Catharine Hamm, who writes the On the Spot advice column. Learn how to get the most for your money and how to navigate tech and security issues when traveling near or far.

Hamm’s recent columns have covered why you feel lousy when you get off a long flight (it’s not your fault), how to protect electronics in your checked luggage (it’s not easy) and why a California driver’s license will get you through security when you get on a plane in the coming years (unlike some of other states).

At 2 p.m., staff writer Christopher Reynolds will talk about close-to-home travel ideas straight from the California Bucket List, your daily guide to the best adventures and experiences in the Golden State.

Here’s one: “Snack at Randy’s beneath L.A.’s most iconic doughnut.”

Reynolds also will host a session titled “How Amateur Photographers Get Great Pictures” at 3 p.m. He’ll offer ideas for creating “visual keepsakes” of all your travels.

