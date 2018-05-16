Carnival expanding its itineraries by including Pacific crossings to Asia

You can make history on a new Carnival Cruise Line voyage from Long Beach to Singapore.
A 24-day transpacific crossing aboard Carnival Splendor will be the longest single departure in Carnival Cruise Line's history and will mark the first time the line will visit Guam, Vietnam and Malaysia on a voyage from North America.
The 2019 sailing, announced Tuesday, is part of an effort by Carnival to expand its itineraries.
Two other longer-length sailings, called Carnival Journeys, were also announced. Both involve the Port of Long Beach and will take place next year.
The other sailings are aboard the Carnival Miracle: a 14-day Hawaii cruise round-trip from Long Beach and a 13-day Panama Canal transit from Tampa, Fla., to Long Beach.
Passengers sailing on Carnival Journeys cruises can participate in an expanded variety of onboard activities such as sampling local cuisine, entertainment and cultural opportunities at various ports of call, the cruise line said.
Activities may also include photography, cooking, arts and crafts and celestial navigation, along with a 1980s-themed "Throwback Sea Day."
The Southeast Asia sailing, aboard the 3,012-passenger Splendor, is set to depart Oct. 5, 2019, from Long Beach and arrive in Singapore on Oct. 30. It's slated to include extended port calls at Maui and Honolulu before crossing the international date line, then move on to Guam, Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Rates start at $1,659 per person, double occupancy.
Carnival Miracle's 14-day round-trip voyage from Long Beach to Hawaii is scheduled for Oct. 19-Nov. 2, 2019. It is to feature stops at Maui, Honolulu and Kona and Hilo, both on Hawaii Island, plus a call at Ensenada, Mexico.
Rates start at $1.429 per person, double occupancy.
Carnival Miracle's 13-day Panama Canal transit is set to depart Sept. 29, 2019, from Tampa and arrive Oct. 12 in Long Beach, positioning the vessel for seven- and 14-day cruises from the Southern California port.
The cruise itinerary includes an overnight stay in Cartagena, Colombia, before the Panama Canal transit, followed by calls at Puerto Quetzal in Guatemala, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Rates start at $1,319 per person, double occupancy.
The ship will also offer seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises from Long Beach beginning Oct. 12, 2019. The weeklong voyages will visit Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.
Rates start at $529 per person, double occupancy.
Twitter: @latimestravel