Advertisement

Explore the rural and urban side of Vietnam and Cambodia

Anne Harnagel
By
Aug 27, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Explore the rural and urban side of Vietnam and Cambodia
Ta Prohm is the temple ruins covered by the surrounding jungle at Angkor in Cambodia. (Original Travel)

Stretch your legs on a 16-day custom itinerary through rural and urban Cambodia and Vietnam.

In Cambodia, highlights include exploring the temples of the Angkor complex and visiting Prek Toal, a floating village in the Tonle Sap Biosphere Reserve.

Advertisement

In Vietnam, participants can trek through the hills and terraced rice fields around Sapa, sample street food in Hanoi, and visit the My Son temple site and learn about Hindu myths.

Also included is an interactive food and cooking experience in Hoi An.

Dates: Custom departure dates

Price: From $4,285 per person, double occupancy, depending on season and accommodations. Includes lodging, entrance fees, activities and access to local concierge. Meals and international airfare not included.

Info: Original Travel, (866) 205-8369

ALSO

Experience the culinary heart of Israel's cities, and soak up ancient culture along the way

Want to see more of the sea? See about a cabin with a balcony, which isn't as pricey as you might think

Some Las Vegas resorts are adding a new 20% fee to spa and salon services. Ouch.

Advertisement
Advertisement