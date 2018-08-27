Explore the rural and urban side of Vietnam and Cambodia

Stretch your legs on a 16-day custom itinerary through rural and urban Cambodia and Vietnam.
In Cambodia, highlights include exploring the temples of the Angkor complex and visiting Prek Toal, a floating village in the Tonle Sap Biosphere Reserve.
In Vietnam, participants can trek through the hills and terraced rice fields around Sapa, sample street food in Hanoi, and visit the My Son temple site and learn about Hindu myths.
Also included is an interactive food and cooking experience in Hoi An.
Dates: Custom departure dates
Price: From $4,285 per person, double occupancy, depending on season and accommodations. Includes lodging, entrance fees, activities and access to local concierge. Meals and international airfare not included.
Info: Original Travel, (866) 205-8369
ALSO