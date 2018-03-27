Advertisement

Lucky Dragon rooms, with breakfast and free parking, fall to as low as $35 in Las Vegas

By Jay Jones
Mar 27, 2018 | 6:30 AM
For as little as $35 on weeknights and $99 on weekends, travelers can find a room with a king-size bed in March and April at the Lucky Dragon. (Lucky Dragon)

The Lucky Dragon, which opened to firecrackers and fanfare in 2016 in Las Vegas, has fallen on hard times. That's bad news for the owners but good news for travelers.

In March and April, you could find a room for as little as $35, which includes a light breakfast and free shuttle service at the hotel on Sahara Avenue a few blocks west of the Strip.

The hotel's casino and restaurants closed in January. The owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-February.

As the Asian-themed hotel struggles to get back on steady ground, room prices are low. An online check of room prices shows rooms with king-size beds at the hotel for $35 on Wednesday and Thursday, and also Sunday through April 5. Weekdays later in April run $45 to $49.

Weekend prices are higher, which is typical for Las Vegas. Lucky Dragon's rooms on Fridays and Saturdays in March and April run $99 to $135, still a good price.

Bear in mind, a resort fee of $28 per night will be added to the price.

The pool and adjacent Cha Garden lounge area remain open at Lucky Dragon, allowing guests to enjoy a free breakfast plus tea and cocktails throughout the day.
The pool and adjacent Cha Garden lounge area remain open at Lucky Dragon, allowing guests to enjoy a free breakfast plus tea and cocktails throughout the day. (Lucky Dragon)

The extras that come with the room include morning refreshments served from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. in Cha Garden, which is steps from the hotel's pool.

The light meal includes one hot item such as eggs, oatmeal or pancakes, plus two side items such as cereal, toast, fruit and yogurt. The hotel also features a selection of in-room teas.

The casino and restaurants at the Lucky Dragon have been closed since early January, but the nine-story hotel tower remains open.
The casino and restaurants at the Lucky Dragon have been closed since early January, but the nine-story hotel tower remains open. (Lucky Dragon)

Parking at the Lucky Dragon is free. Guests also may take a free shuttle service that travels within three miles of the hotel. (By my calculations, that could get you as far as Caesars Palace.)

Longer journeys, including rides to and from the airport, are available for an additional charge.

Info: Lucky Dragon Las Vegas, 300 W. Sahara Blvd., (702) 889-8018

