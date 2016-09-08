Unusual North Korea seismic activity probably means fifth nuclear test

North Korea may have conducted its fifth-ever nuclear test Friday morning, South Korean and U.S. monitoring agencies reported after detecting an earthquake near one of the country’s known nuclear test sites.

Shock waves of magnitude 5.3 were detected near Punggye-ri, a remote nuclear test site in North Korea’s northeast, about 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. They called it an “artificial earthquake,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea had previously conducted four nuclear tests, all at Punggye-ri, and they had caused similar patterns in seismic activity. This test, on the 68th anniversary of the nation’s founding, would be its post powerful to date, a South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman said, according to Agence France-Presse.

North Korea has not as yet confirmed that it has carried out a nuclear test.

North Korea's neighbors scrambled to respond. South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn called an emergency meeting of top security officials. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a statement that a suspected nuclear test by North Korea “could not be tolerated,” according to Reuters.

China's environment ministry began emergency radiation monitoring along its northeastern border with North Korea, the state broadcaster CCTV reported on its official Sina Weibo microblog.

"We are aware of seismic activity on the Korean peninsula in the vicinity of a known North Korean nuclear test site,” said Ned Price, spokesman for the White House National Security Council. “We are monitoring and continuing to assess the situation in close coordination with our regional partners.”

Previous tests had been a stinging rebuke to pressure by Western governments and North Korea’s neighbors for Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

North Korea fired three medium-range ballistic missiles without warning Monday, according to U.S Strategic Command, which is responsible for being vigilant against possible nuclear attacks.

The No Dong missiles were fired from areas around the western city of Hwangju as North Korea’s neighbor and most important ally, China, was hosting world leaders for its Group of 20 summit in the city of Hangzhou. The missiles were tracked over North Korea and into the Sea of Japan. The missiles were determined to not have posed a threat to North America.

North Korea conducted its fourth underground nuclear test earlier this year. Its first was in 2006. U.S. officials remain unsure about the sophistication of the weapons, but fear that the country could be narrowing in on its goal of developing ballistic missiles that could reach the United States.

UPDATES:

8:55 p.m.: This article has been updated with staff reports.

This article was originally published at 7:45 p.m.