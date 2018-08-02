She slapped an Israeli soldier and was sent to prison. Now a Palestinian teen is free — and in the limelight

First of all, I’m a little bit jealous that they can have a chilled-out life and don’t have to deal with occupation or soldiers near their homes, and they get to have normal, teenage lives. But as a Palestinian I have a message for them, and it is that they have to step up and play a role in ending the oppression we face as a people. They should take a stand to boycott Israel, tell their governments to isolate Israel diplomatically, they should not participate in any sports or cultural activities that Israel leads, until Israel understands the oppression of Palestinians is wrong. I hope youths my age begin to accept that responsibility.