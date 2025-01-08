1,100 structures burned, 2 dead, zero containment for L.A. area fires

More than 1,100 homes, businesses and other buildings have burned and at least two people are dead in wildfires scorching communities across Los Angeles County, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the region in memory.

