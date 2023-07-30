(Vince Bucci)

President & CEO

Buchalter

Adam Bass is the president and CEO of Buchalter, a leading law firm. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant growth, tripling in size with over 400 lawyers and opening seven new office locations. Bass has been recognized as one of the “LA500” Most Influential People in Los Angeles and as a Top 100 Lawyer by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

As chair of the Family Office & Wealth Management Practice group and co-chair of the Social Media Influencers Industry group, his practice involves representing companies and financial institutions in transactional and litigation matters. He is highly knowledgeable in regulatory affairs, government procurement, labor relations, and real estate. Bass has also served as an arbitrator for the Los Angeles Superior Court and has extensive experience in dispute resolution and real estate transactions.