Chief Executive Officer

Speech and Language Development Center Doheny Eye Institute

Adrienne Kessler is an exceptional leader who has transformed the Speech and Language Development Center into a leading provider of innovative education and therapies for individuals with disabilities and special needs. Since joining in 2016, she has focused on quality services and cutting-edge research, driving growth, and expanding the center’s reach in Southern California. Under her leadership, the center has experienced significant success including the opening of a new facility in Temecula to address the urgent need for disability services in the area.

Kessler’s strategic thinking and sustainable business practices have helped the center thrive. She has also established partnerships with universities, conducted original research, and shaped policy and practices for special education statewide. Her dedication to developing and providing leading-edge disability services is remarkable and her impact on the field of special education is far-reaching, making her an outstanding leader and an inspiration to all.