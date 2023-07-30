Chief Executive Officer

OC Human Relations

Alison Edwards, CEO of OC Human Relations, leads with a focus on creating a better Orange County for all individuals. The organization’s programs promote empowerment, conflict resolution, and diverse leadership development, addressing prejudice and discrimination through inclusive efforts.

With over 25 years of involvement, she has served in various roles, including working with youth and recognizing the need for lasting change in leadership. As CEO she equips local leaders with tools and experiences to address inequality and justice, fostering a safe environment for dialogue and prioritizing needed changes. Edwards’ leadership prioritizes transparency, authenticity, and the well-being of her team promoting staff input, mental health, and a collaborative culture. She actively engages in problem solving alongside her team, ensuring a strong foundation for impactful work.