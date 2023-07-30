President & CEO

Beyond Blindness

Angie Rowe is a seasoned nonprofit executive with 25+ years of experience driving growth and excellence. As President and CEO of Beyond Blindness, she expands the organization’s impact while championing revenue growth, community participation, and programmatic excellence. Previously, she served as interim executive director at Global Genes and event and program director at the OC Marathon.

Rowe actively contributes to nonprofit organizations, advocating for improved services for students with disabilities and the blind community. She was appointed commissioner for First 5 Orange County, focusing on equity in education and child development. She is a member of the Orange County Disability Collaborative and the OneOC Non-Profit Advisory Council. Rowe’s commitment to excellence has been recognized through the Octane OC Non-Profit Accelerator Program, and holds advanced degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology and Penn State University.