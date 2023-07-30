Founder & CEO

serviceMob

Anuj Bhalla is an accomplished entrepreneur, data scientist, and consultant with a strong background in customer service. With over 15 years of experience, he has made significant contributions through his expertise in analytics and data practices. During his tenure at Accenture, he led the Service Analytics practice and filed three patents in the customer service field, demonstrating his innovative thinking.

Bhalla holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and computer science from UC Berkeley and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, where he founded his own company, serviceMob. Through serviceMob, he aims to revolutionize customer service using AI and ML. Despite economic challenges, he has closed deals with new Fortune 500 enterprise customers and developed groundbreaking products recognized by MIT’s STEX25 startup list. Bhalla also mentors at the Start MIT accelerator supporting emerging startups.