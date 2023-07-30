Chief Executive Officer

Activision Blizzard

Bobby Kotick has been the CEO of Activision Blizzard since 1991, leading the company to become the largest and most profitable interactive entertainment software publisher globally. With notable franchises such as Candy Crush, Overwatch, and Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard holds leading market positions in the rapidly growing industry.

Under Kotick’s vision and commitment to excellence, the company has cultivated a culture of inspired creativity and has been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For.” In 2022 the company achieved pay equity, increased representation of women and non-binary individuals, and made progress on sustainability goals. Kotick is also the co-founder of the Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit that helps veterans find meaningful careers. Recognized for his contributions, he has been featured on Vanity Fair’s “New Establishment List” and Harvard Business Review’s “Best Performing CEOs in the World.”