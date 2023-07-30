Founder & CEO

Credit Repair Cloud

Daniel Rosen is the founder and CEO of Credit Repair Cloud, a fintech software platform that empowers entrepreneurs to build successful credit repair businesses. Starting from a personal experience with a bank error, he revolutionized the credit repair industry by simplifying the process and creating Credit Repair Cloud. Through his software, he has helped nearly 50 individuals become millionaires and enabled thousands of entrepreneurs to transform lives.

Rosen’s journey began as a world champion juggler, using his drive to overcome homelessness and establish a career in entertainment. He discovered the unfairness of the credit system and dedicated himself to making credit repair accessible to hardworking people. Despite initial rejections, Rosen bootstrapped Credit Repair Cloud and achieved significant growth, earning recognition, and becoming a leading figure in the industry. His mission is to change lives and make a positive impact on customers, communities, and the world.