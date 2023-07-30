President & CEO

California Bank & Trust

As CEO, Eric Ellingsen envisions growth for CB&T while investing in its people, serving clients, and making a positive impact in the community. Corporate social responsibility is a fundamental aspect of CB&T’s mission to support the people and businesses shaping California. He prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion in his approach; he believes that understanding economic advantages and opportunities is crucial for decision-making and leveling the playing field. He emphasizes providing access to underserved groups, aiming to change lives and improve the community.

In 2020, Ellingsen led CB&T’s efforts in processing PPP loans to support businesses affected by the pandemic. His contributions have been recognized, receiving accolades from numerous organizations.