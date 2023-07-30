Finalist: Emilee Tello

(Fletcher)

Chief Financial Officer

Orange County United Way

Emilee Tello is the current chief financial officer of Orange County United Way and is responsible for the financial administration and actions of the organization. She has served in this capacity since 2018. Under her tenure, Orange County United Way grew from an $18 million annual budget to a $70 million annual budget in fiscal year 2021 to 2022 due to the organization’s important work with the pandemic-related Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

In her role as CFO at Orange County United Way as well as a key member of the executive team, Tello led the team in the administration of approximately $81 million for the ERAP, an income-based program aimed at helping Orange County’s most vulnerable residents and tenants by providing financial assistance.