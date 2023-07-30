Finalist: Zack Martin

Chief Financial Officer

Loop Global Inc.

Zack Martin is an accomplished finance professional who has made significant contributions to the industry while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and community involvement. His story is one of passion, drive, and dedication to making a difference in the world.

Despite success in the finance industry, he felt compelled to pursue his passion for sustainability. In 2020, he made a bold move by becoming the CFO of Loop, a Los Angeles-based start-up that aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle charging station industry. Under his leadership, Loop has achieved remarkable growth, including securing a $60 million institutional funding round. In addition, the company achieved 132% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022, with a projected 300% revenue growth for fiscal year 2023.