Founder & CEO

Alignment Health

John Kao, an experienced leader in the healthcare industry, founded Alignment Health in 2013 to address the challenges he witnessed firsthand while helping his mother recover from a heart attack. Alignment Health is a unique healthcare company focused on delivering cohesive and personalized care for seniors, particularly those who are chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. These plans offer superior benefits at lower costs aiming to elevate the level of health care for seniors. With a projected increase in the number of Medicare enrollees to over 73 million by 2030, Kao recognizes the urgency of closing the existing gaps in care. Alignment Health currently serves nearly 110,000 members in six states guided by a team of over 1,000 dedicated professionals who share a commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors. With extensive experience in the industry and a passion for improving health care, he has made it his mission to serve seniors and advocate for their needs.