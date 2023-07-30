Chief Executive Officer

Girls Inc. of Orange County

Under Lucy Santana’s leadership, Girls Inc. of Orange County has become one of the strongest chapters nationwide, impacting over 4,500 girls annually. Her transformative programs empower economically disadvantaged girls to become “strong, smart, and bold” by addressing various topics such as body image, literacy, financial literacy, life choices, and college and career preparation.

Through her efforts, Girls Inc. of OC will receive $10 million in funding from Melinda French Gates’ Pivotal Ventures Equality Can’t Wait Challenge, launching Project Accelerate to address workplace inequality for women of color. Santana has also secured substantial funding through corporate donors, grants, and individual donors, enabling the organization’s mission. Additionally, she has launched successful mentorship programs, college-bound programs, and collaborations with notable companies. As CEO of Girls Inc., she continues to empower girls and promote their success.