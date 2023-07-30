President & CEO

Maki Hsieh is the president & CEO of the Asian Hall of Fame as well as the CEO of the Robert Chinn Foundation. Under her leadership, the organization has gained worldwide recognition for its digital equity programs, diversity workforce development, and live events, garnering significant media attention and partnerships with prominent companies. The Asian Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony honors influential Asian leaders and talents from various fields.

Hsieh’s diverse background includes overseeing private equity investments, executive communications at The Walt Disney Company, and asset management for Fortune 500 corporations. She is also a classically trained concert pianist, violinist, and soprano known for her unique fusion of musical styles. Her philanthropic efforts include donating concerts to charitable causes and has been recognized for her cultural ambassadorship and philanthropic work.