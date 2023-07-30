President & CEO

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Paul S. Viviano is a highly respected leader in the healthcare industry and a strong advocate for children’s health. With over three decades of experience, he has successfully led academic health systems, community healthcare organizations, and for-profit healthcare service providers. Since joining CHLA as president and CEO in 2015, he has driven a culture of excellence propelling CHLA to become the top-ranked children’s hospital in California and eighth in the nation. Under his leadership, CHLA has experienced remarkable growth, including a 66% increase in market share and leadership in key specialties like cancer, heart, neurosciences and orthopedics. Viviano’s extensive background also includes executive roles at UC San Diego Health System and Alliance Health- Care Services. He holds prominent board and committee positions in various state and national organizations dedicated to child healthcare. A California native, he holds degrees from UC Santa Barbara and UCLA.