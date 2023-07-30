Chief Executive Officer

Waymakers

Ronnetta Johnson is an esteemed nonprofit professional with over 35 years of experience in leadership roles. Since becoming CEO of Waymakers in 2015, she has driven the agency’s mission to support vulnerable children, individuals, and families facing challenging circumstances. Under her visionary leadership, Waymakers has grown into a robust organization with a budget over $30 million, over 350 staff members, and hundreds of volunteers.

Johnson is known for her authentic and inclusive leadership style, prioritizing open communication and empowering her team. She has spearheaded strategic initiatives, including a successful rebranding effort and expanding grants and contracts, resulting in nearly doubling the agency’s revenue. She is dedicated to mentoring and professional development, both within Waymakers and in various statewide leadership roles. Johnson’s impact extends beyond the agency as she serves on advisory boards and foundations.