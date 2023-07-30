Founder & CEO

AvantStay, Inc.

Sean Breuner is a visionary entrepreneur and CEO of AvantStay, a leading next-generation hospitality company revolutionizing the travel experience. With a deep passion for travel and hospitality, he founded AvantStay in 2017, bridging the gap between hotels and vacation rentals with curated, technology-driven properties.

Under his leadership, AvantStay has grown exponentially, offering upscale accommodations in desirable locations across the U.S. Breuner’s commitment to quality and attention to detail sets the company apart, while his strategic use of technology has optimized operations and enhanced guest experiences. Beyond AvantStay, he actively supports charitable initiatives aiming to make a positive impact on society. As AvantStay continues to flourish, Breuner remains dedicated to innovation, expanding the company’s reach as a trailblazer in the hospitality industry.