CEO & Co-Founder

GeoLinks

Skyler Ditchfield is the co-founder and CEO of Geo- Links, a leading enterprise telecommunications company focused on closing the U.S. digital divide. Under his leadership, GeoLinks has acquired over $300 million in government funding for rural broadband expansion. Ditchfield serves on national boards such as the FCC’s Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee and the Schools Hospitals and Libraries Coalition’s Strategic Advisory Committee. He has played a crucial role in establishing partnerships and acquisitions, including TPX Network and Verizon’s fixed wireless spectrum.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Geo- Links experienced remarkable growth and was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Ditchfield’s commitment to the local economy and workforce is evident in the expansion of facilities and continuous hiring. Looking ahead, he is focused on network expansion and enhancing customer experience through automation.