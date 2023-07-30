Sunny Bhatia, MD, MMM, FACHE, FACC, FSCAI

CEO & Chief Medical Officer

Prime Healthcare BPM LLP

Dr. Sunny Bhatia, CEO of Prime Healthcare Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer, is a quadruple board-certified interventional cardiologist. He has received recognition from prestigious organizations such as the American College of Healthcare Executives, American College of Cardiology, and the Society for Cardiac Angiography and Interventions.

Under his leadership, Prime Healthcare’s hospitals, especially in Region I, have achieved exceptional recognition for quality and patient safety. He drives value-based initiatives resulting in significant financial impact systemwide and his urgent care partnership with Carbon Health aims to redefine healthcare delivery. Dr. Bhatia’s involvement in distressed hospital turnarounds has preserved vital acute care services and he is dedicated to mentorship, supporting medical students, and holds a faculty position. He is actively engaged in charitable causes and has exhibited outstanding leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

