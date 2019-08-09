Tesla loss: In the July 25 Business section, an article about Tesla’s second-quarter net loss contained a misleading figure. The $408-million figure in the article describes the net loss attributable to common shareholders. The Times normally reports a more general figure. That loss was $389 million.

Timothy Dundon obituary: In the Aug. 8 California section, the obituary of Timothy “Tim” Dundon stated that a friend has said Dundon sometimes drove to Mexico for amphetamines. The friend, Charles E. Dinkel, said that Dundon had told stories of doing so in the 1960s.

“This Changes Everything”: In the Aug. 9 Calendar section, a review of “This Changes Everything” attributed a memory of seeing Diahann Carroll in “Dynasty” to Taraji P. Henson; it was from Tiffany Haddish.

“Lodge 49” actor: In the Aug. 9 Calendar section, a photo caption accompanying an article about the TV series “Lodge 49” identified the man with Sonya Cassidy as Wyatt Russell. The actor was James Urbaniak.

