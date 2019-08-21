CMA Awards date: In the Aug. 20 Calendar section, an article about the 2019 CMA Awards said the ceremony would be Nov. 19. It will take place Nov. 13.

Earthquake sensors: In the Aug. 15 Section A, an article about earthquake sensors providing scientists with new information after the Ridgecrest quakes referred to a police officer who died during the 1994 Northridge earthquake as a California Highway Patrol officer. The officer was with the Los Angeles Police Department, not the CHP.

