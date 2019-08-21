Ethnic studies: In the Aug. 21 California section, an article about the state’s draft ethnic studies curriculum attributed a statement about defenders of the curriculum to R. Tolteka Cuautin. The statement was issued by Save California Ethnic Studies, a coalition that supports the curriculum. Cuautin is a member of the group.

