Ukraine president: In the Sept. 26 Section A, a story about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Ukrainian authorities had at some point been investigating former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. It is not clear there ever was such an investigation.

Martinis: In the Sept. 26 Food section, a story about L.A. restaurants’ martini variations said Musso & Frank Grill opened the day Prohibition ended. It opened in 1919, the year that Prohibition began.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.