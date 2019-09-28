Student’s death: In the Sept. 27 California section, a photo caption with an article about the death of a student who was assaulted at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley misspelled the first names of two students pictured. They are Eind’ah Phillips, not India; and Johnathon Allen, not Jonathan.

