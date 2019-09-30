Chinese scholars: In the Sept. 29 California section, an article about Chinese American scholars decrying racial profiling by government officials said the federal government had rejected 0.0001% of all student visa applications from China this year. The data referred to visas rejected on the ground of espionage.

