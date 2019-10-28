Critic’s Choice: In the Oct. 25 Calendar section, a photo caption with the Critic’s Choice movie picks misidentified “Downton Abbey” actor Hugh Bonneville as his character, Robert Crowley. And the character’s name is actually Robert Crawley.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.