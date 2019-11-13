Workers in fire zones: In the Nov. 4 California section, a column about employees having to work during fires misidentified the 2017 Nuns and Atlas fires in the Napa Valley as the Thomas fire.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.