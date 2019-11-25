Yesomi Umolu: In the Nov. 24 Arts & Books section, an article about Los Angeles artist Oscar Tuazon misspelled the last name of Yesomi Umolu, artistic director of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, as Umoli.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.