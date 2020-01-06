Pasadena Senior Center: In the Jan. 5 California section, a photo caption with a column about the Pasadena Senior Center misspelled volunteer Dorothy R. Brown’s first name as Dorthy.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.