Hospital closing: In the Jan. 7 California section, an article about the planned closing of St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles said Verity Health System had two failed bids for its hospital facilities since it filed for bankruptcy. One of those bids came before the bankruptcy filing. It also said that a sale agreement between Verity and KPC Group included terms imposed by the attorney general to keep the facilities open. No such limits were in effect for the sale.

Under-the-radar movies: In the Dec. 27 Calendar section, an article about under-the-radar movies misidentified the director of “The Sound of Silence” as Peter Tyburski. His name is Michael Tyburski.

