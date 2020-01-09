Sea lion: In the Jan. 8 California section, an article about a sea lion that was euthanized after being found in Newport Beach with two gunshot wounds said the animal was rescued from a surf spot called the Wedge at the end of Balboa Pier; the Wedge is at the tip of the Balboa Peninsula. The article also said the animal had undergone an autopsy; it was a necropsy.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.