“Last Man Standing”: In the March 5 Calendar section, the What’s on TV column listed Molly Ephraim in the role of Mandy Baxter on “Last Man Standing.” Molly McCook took over the role in 2018.

Republican House races: In the March 5 Section A, an article about Republicans’ efforts to reclaim some of the California congressional seats they lost in 2018 referred to Brian Maryott as the mayor of San Juan Capistrano. He is a former mayor.

Olympic Games: In the March 1 Sports section, an article about coronavirus being a potential threat to the Summer Olympics said the 1944 Games scheduled for Tokyo had been canceled. Tokyo was to have hosted the 1940 Games, which were canceled. The 1944 Games, scheduled for London, also were canceled.

