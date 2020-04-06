Ma Yansong: In the April 5 Calendar section, an article about Lucas Museum of Narrative Art lead architect Ma Yansong attributed published criticisms about the museum to Chicago Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin. The comments should have been attributed to Tribune culture writer Steve Johnson.

