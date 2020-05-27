Cash: In the May 23 Section A, an article about the decreasing use of cash during the COVID-19 pandemic quoted Harvard economics professor Kenneth Rogoff on the amount lost to the U.S. Treasury each year because of unreported cash income and other forms of tax evasion. The estimated annual loss is $500 billion, not $500 million.

