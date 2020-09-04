Duplex housing bill: In the Aug. 26 Business pages in Section A, an article about a bill that would allow two or more units to be built on a single-family lot misspelled the last name of Baldwin Hills resident and real estate broker John Gonzales as Gonzalez.

