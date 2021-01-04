House majority: In the Jan. 3 Section A, an article about challenges facing the 117th Congress said it has been nearly a century since the House was so narrowly split. It has been that long since House Democrats held such a narrow majority. Republicans held a similarly thin edge 20 years ago.

Big Bear coronavirus: In the Jan. 3 California section, an article about a new, potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus that was recently detected in Southern California was accompanied by a picture of the Sugar Mountain gift store in Running Springs in the San Bernardino Mountains. The variant referred to in the story was detected in the Big Bear area, about 20 miles east of Running Springs.

