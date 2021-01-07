Chargers coach: In the Jan. 6 Sports pages, a photo caption accompanying an article about the Chargers’ offseason identified Anthony Lynn, the team’s former head coach. Keith Burns, an assistant who worked with special teams, was the coach in the photo.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.