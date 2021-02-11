GOP vs. Xavier Becerra: In the Feb. 10 Section A, an article about Republicans targeting California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra’s nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services mischaracterized a dispute between his office and a Roman Catholic organization. The Catholic group intervened in a lawsuit he filed against the Trump administration. His office did not sue the group.

