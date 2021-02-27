KCRW: In the Feb. 26 Calendar section, an article about accusations of racism at KCRW quoted from a letter by Cerise Castle in which she says she witnessed a staff member saying “structural racism isn’t real.” A tweet Wednesday from Castle clarified that she “conflated two meetings that happened over a year ago.” A former employee of KCRW who had reportedly relayed the remark to Castle said on Twitter that “I did tell Cerise that I felt that my editor treated [a] story like structural racism doesn’t exist.”

College basketball: In the Feb. 26 Sports pages, a roundup of Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball games referred to Oregon State as the Ducks. Oregon State’s nickname is the Beavers.

