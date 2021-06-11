James Ellroy novel: In the June 10 Calendar section, an article about James Ellroy’s new novel, “Widespread Panic,” referred to Lana Turner as Veronica Lake in describing a scene in the film adaptation of Ellroy’s “L.A. Confidential.”

Embryo testing: In the May 30 Section A, an article about embryo-testing startup Orchid Inc. misstated Gabriel Lázaro-Muñoz’s academic affiliation. He is an assistant professor at the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine, not Baylor University.

Birds displaced by drone crash: In the June 8 Section A, the caption for a photograph accompanying an article about seabirds abandoning their nests after a drone crash at Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve said that the photo showed an elegant tern. The object pictured was a decoy.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.