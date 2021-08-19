Jonathan Bailey: In The Envelope in this edition, an article about LGBTQ actors on television says Jonathan Bailey was not yet publicly gay when he won the role of Viscount Anthony in “Bridgerton.” He came out before being cast. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

